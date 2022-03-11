Neil Critchley believes Blackpool shouldn't take too much from Swansea City's heavy Fulham defeat

The Swans make the trip to Bloomfield Road today on the back of a 5-1 home thrashing at the hands of the league leaders.

However, the game was scoreless until the 42nd minute, when Swansea’s Ryan Manning was shown a red card.

“Every game should be seen in context,” Critchley said.

“Swansea got off to a fantastic start in that game and were the dominant team. If you can dominate a team like Fulham, it shows you the capability of your team.

“They have some fantastic players and have a different way of playing to a lot of teams in the league, it’s quite unique.

“They pose a lot of different challenges for you. Like ourselves, they will want to be looking up the division but it can take a bit of time.

“I really like Russell Martin’s team and the way they play. We know it’s going to be a really tough task for us.”

Critchley added: “I’m sure their first-half performance gave them a lot of confidence and a lot of belief in what they were doing.

“When you lose any game you always want to bounce back, so a wounded animal is always dangerous.

“Swansea have got the quality that if you don’t respect what they’re good at, they can really hurt you.

“They hurt Fulham early in that game in midweek and they hurt a lot of teams in this division.

“They beat Coventry at home comfortably the other week and we know how good Coventry are, so they’re more than capable of giving you a lot of problems and winning games of football in this division.

“We need to be fully concentrated on our job and do what we’re good at.”

Despite the defeat, Swansea are still in relatively good form with four wins to their name from their last seven games.

For Blackpool, Jordan Thorniley is an injury doubt after the blow he took to his neck and shoulder during last week’s win against Stoke City.