Blackpool set to boast bumper home crowds for Swansea City, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest triple header

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to make it three wins in a row on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to Bloomfield Road.

The Welsh outfit announced on Monday they have sold 1,500 tickets for their trip to the Fylde coast, with more still on sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Blackpool, the Swans have hit form in recent weeks with three wins in four and four victories in their last six.

They’ve beaten some good sides too during that run in Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Coventry City.

They were, however, beaten convingly by Blackpool’s previous opponents Stoke City 3-0, while they also slumped to a 4-0 drubbing away to Sheffield United.

Russell Martin’s side are also in action tonight, taking on league leaders Fulham at home.

The Seasiders have three home games on the spin to look forward to

After Saturday’s game, the Seasiders then welcome Sheffield United the following Wednesday in their last game before the March international break.

The Blades, who are fighting for promotion back to the Premier League, are likely to sell out their allocation of 2,133.

On Blackpool’s return from their two-and-a-half-week break, Critchley’s men take on Nottingham Forest on home turf.

Steve Cooper’s men, who are currently three points adrift of the play-offs, should also be watched by a healthy away following.

Blackpool’s highest home attendance in the league this season came against rivals Preston North End in October, when 13,946 attended. This is followed by a crowd of 13,419 against Blackburn Rovers.

The lowest crowd was seen in December, when 9,745 watched the win against Peterborough United. But otherwise Pool’s attendances have all been in five figures.

Their average attendance at Bloomfield Road this season, for league games only, is 11,713.

After their upcoming triple header, the Seasiders only have two other home games to look forward to.

They face Birmingham City before taking on relegation-threatened Derby County in their last home game of the campaign.