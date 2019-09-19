Blackpool set to be backed by bumper away following at Accrington

Blackpool are set to be backed by a bumper away following this weekend as they aim to make it back-to-back victories in League One against struggling Accrington Stanley.

More than 1,300 tickets have already been sold for Saturday's clash, where the Seasiders will be looking to build on Tuesday night's return to winning ways against Doncaster Rovers.

Supporters still have until 4pm tomorrow to buy their advanced tickets, meaning Pool are likely to match last season's impressive following at the Crown Ground.

Pool were backed by 1,823 fans on a Tuesday night in March, where Jay Spearing's late penalty sealed a narrow 2-1 victory.

There was a real party atmosphere inside the stadium that night as supporters celebrated the recent removal of their despised previous owner.

It will be Blackpool's biggest away following since last month's 0-0 draw at Rochdale, where 2,014 supporters made the trip to Spotland.