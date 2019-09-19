Former Blackpool boss in talks to become new Lincoln City manager

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is in advanced talks with League One rivals Lincoln City regarding their vacant manager's position.

READ MORE: Curtis Tilt bounces back in style for Blackpool to earn special tribute from keeper Jak Alnwick



The 43-year-old is aiming to take over the managerial hotseat vacated by Danny and Nicky Cowley, who made the move to Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

An announcement could be made as soon as this week.

It means Appleton could be in the dugout at Bloomfield Road when the two sides play each other on Friday, September 27.

If Appleton is appointed this week, his first game for the Imps will come against his former club Oxford United.

He enjoyed a three-year spell at the Kassam Stadium where he guided Oxford to promotion from League Two, while also claiming two EFL Trophy wins.

Appleton was appointed Blackpool boss in November 2012 on a one-year rolling contract, only to resign after just 11 league games.

He has also had spells managing Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.