Blackpool see off competition from Bournemouth, Luton Town and Swansea City to land non-league prospect

The likes of Bournemouth, Luton Town and Swansea City were all interested in signing the Kings Lynn Town midfielder.

But it is the Seasiders who have secured his signature for an undisclosed fee, the 20-year-old penning a three-year deal, with the option to extend by 12 months.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and everybody involved, especially with the promotion. The club’s heading in the right direction,” Carey said of his move.

“I’ve had a good couple of seasons at King’s Lynn, but I feel now is the time for a new challenge and a fresh, new start somewhere.

“I had a Zoom chat with the gaffer and he is renowned for improving young players with his background at Liverpool.

“I’m a young player myself – I’m only 20 – and to work with somebody like the gaffer, who has worked with younger players and with the reputation he’s got, that was a massive part of why I’ve come to Blackpool.”

According to the Eastern Daily Press, fellow Championship side Luton Town recently had a £100,000 bid rejected for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Blackpool’s bid is believed to be in a similar region, although it’s claimed Kings Lynn would only listen to serious offers that included add-on clauses.

Carey, who is described as one of the most sought after players outside the Football League, was once part of Norwich City’s academy.

He joined Kings Lynn two years ago from Eastern Counties League Wroxham, where he scored 17 goals in 32 starts.

In his first season he featured in 21 league games, 16 from the bench, but broke through last season, with 30 starts, 12 sub appearances and five goals.

“I’m delighted that Sonny has decided to join us,” Critchley said.

“He’s a player that has attracted a fair bit of interest with his performances for King’s Lynn and is somebody we have monitored closely through our recruitment process.

“Sonny’s performed very well in the National League and is capable of creating and scoring goals from midfield.

“He plays with real personality and has shown great character and drive following his time at Norwich to bounce back and rise up the leagues again.

“If you have the ability and characteristics, then we are a club that will always give young players opportunities.”

Carey becomes Blackpool’s seventh signing of the summer.

Callum Connolly (Everton), Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Daniel Grimshaw (Manchester City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield), Josh Bowler (Everton) and Oliver Casey (Leeds United) have all made the move to the Fylde coast this summer ahead of Blackpool’s return to the Championship.