Blackpool's trip to Bolton Wanderers moved for Sky Sports coverage

Blackpool's trip to Bolton Wanderers has been pushed back to Monday, October 7 after being selected for TV coverage.

The North West clash, which was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5, will be aired live on Sky Sports.

The fixture will now kick-off at 8pm.

Coventry City vs Tranmere Rovers and Accrignton Town v Ipswich Town have also been selected for coverage.

The fixture change means the Seasiders won't have a Saturday 3pm kick-off for two weeks running, with the home game against Lincoln City the previous week taking place on a Friday.