Blackpool's scheduled fixture against Tranmere Rovers POSTPONED as Micky Mellon's men seal FA Cup tie with Manchester United

This weekend's League One fixture between Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers has been postponed.

It comes after Tranmere overcame Premier League Watford in their rearranged FA Cup third round replay tonight, Paul Mullin's extra-time goal proving decisive in their 2-1 win at Prenton Park.

Micky Mellon's men, who came up against Watford's second-string, now face a fourth round home tie against Manchester United on Sunday.

That means a new date will now need to be found for their league clash against Blackpool, which was scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Should results elsewhere go against them, Pool could find themselves 10 points adrift of the play-offs once this weekend's fixtures are completed.

Simon Grayson's men return to action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to Adams Park to take on out-of-form Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth's side remain in second place in League One despite winning just one of their last seven games.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, are without a win in their last eight in all competitions, losing four of their last five league encounters.