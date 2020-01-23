Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan in no rush to decide future after loan spell with Blackpool comes to an end

Ben Heneghan insists he’s happy to wait until the summer to make a decision on his future.

The defender recently extended his loan deal with the Seasiders until the end of the season.

That came as a surprise to many, given his parent club Sheffield United were reportedly keen to cash in on the 26-year-old rather than lose him on a free when his contract expires in the summer.

Heneghan admits there was interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid, with Luton Town strongly linked with a permanent move.

But it never transpired and it was left to Blackpool to keep hold of the centre back until the end of the campaign - which will make it two full seasons with the club for Heneghan.

“I’m buzzing to be here, I love it here,” he told The Gazette.

“I’m playing and hopefully that continues. I just want to give my all for those who have supported me, because I really do appreciate it.

“There was a bit of interest but at the time it just wasn’t the right thing for me and I’ve got a point to prove here.

“We all, as a team, want to get to where we want to get to.

“I’ve got to wait until the summer so we will see what happens when it comes around.

“As long as I keep playing, I just want to get better and better and hopefully between now and then we’ll get some more points on the board.”

The extension of Heneghan’s loan deal is just one of several bits of transfer dealings the Seasiders have done this month.

But with just over a week of the transfer window remaining, Pool are expecting to do even more business.

“The more bodies the better,” Heneghan added.

“It’s going to push people on to work harder in training and to get into the team, because everyone wants to be in that starting 11.

“No one wants to be left out because it’s the worst feeling ever.

“The more players we get in the more it will push people to perform better and get more out of each other. That’s what we need at this minute.”

The Seasiders take on struggling Tranmere Rovers this weekend aiming to claim a first win in nine outings in all competitions.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City was Pool’s fourth from their last five league outings, seeing them slump to 15th in the table in the process.

Despite the poor form, Heneghan is adamant there is no shortage of effort or commitment from the players.

He said: “The lads are always going to give everything, that’s part and parcel of it. That’s the minimum requirement.

“But it’s just not worked in certain areas and we need to get more goals and stop conceding them.

“Starting next week we’re going to have to sort it out and get the goals, it has to happen.”