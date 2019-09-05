Blackpool's Jordan Thompson impresses on first start for Northern Ireland

Jordan Thompson was rewarded for his fine Blackpool form with a first start for Northern Ireland in their 1-0 friendly win against Luxembourg.

The midfielder, who had previously won two caps with substitute appearances for his country, played 88 minutes in tonight's clash at Windsor Park.

The 22-year-old provided the corner that led to Northern Ireland's winning goal, that came in comical circumstances.

Kelvin Malget inexplicably headed into his own net eight minutes before half-time after Thompson's corner had caused havoc in the Luxembourg box.

Thompson, who was among Northern Ireland's best performers, came close to scoring with a rising effort in the second half.

He was eventually replaced by Steven Davis with two minutes left on the clock.

Thompson, who misses Blackpool's game against Coventry City this weekend, will now be hoping to earn his fourth cap in Northern Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany next week (Monday).

Northern Ireland currently sit top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, having won all four of their games.