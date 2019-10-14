Blackpool's Jordan Thompson earns fifth cap as Northern Ireland see off Czech Republic in friendly win

Jordan Thompson earned his fifth international cap as Northern Ireland clung on to an impressive 3-2 friendly win against Czech Republic.

The Blackpool man started the game in Prague and played 65 minutes, before eventually being replaced by Middlesbrough’s George Saville.

Michael O’Neill’s men romped into a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to a Paddy McNair double and a Jonny Evans effort.

The home side reduced the deficit two minutes after Thompson was brought off, Vladimir Darida the man to score the goal.

Alex Kral scored Czech Republic’s second a minute later to set up a nervy finish, but Northern Ireland held on for the win against England’s recent conquerors.

Thompson’s appearance comes after the 22-year-old played the final eight minutes of Northern Ireland’s agonising 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday.

O’Neill’s side had led in the pivotal Euro 2020 qualifier through Josh Magennis’ goal, only to be pegged back before conceding two stoppage-time goals to come away empty handed.

A win would have had Northern Ireland on course for Euro 2020; a draw would have left them with a strong chance; defeat leaves those hopes hanging by a thread.

Northern Ireland are now in third place in Group C, three points adrift of both the Netherlands and Germany with two games to play.