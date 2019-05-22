Blackpool's Jordan Thompson called up to Northern Ireland training camp

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson has been called up to Northern Ireland's training camp ahead of next month's Euro qualifier double-header.

READ MORE: Renovation work begins on Blackpool's Bloomfield Road pitch

The midfielder is one of 20 players to have been invited to the three-day camp in Manchester.

Former Seasider Kyle Vassell, now at Rotherham United, has been recalled, while another former Pool player in Rochdale's Ryan McLaughlin has been included.

A similar training camp will also be staged in Manchester next week as Northern Ireland prepare for Euro 2020 qualifying matches away to Estonia on June 8 and Belarus three days later.

Manager Michael O'Neill will name his squad for the double header after next week's training camp.

Thompson made 45 appearances for the Seasiders in what was his debut season, having signed from Rangers prior to the campaign.

The 22-year-old playmaker has been capped twice by his national team.

He's been a regular in Northern Ireland's squad for the past year but hasn't made an appearance since last June.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers - Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders - Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Conor McLaughlin (unattached), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal), Ryan McLaughlin (Rochdale), Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

Midfielders - George Saville (Middlesbrough), Mark Sykes (Oxford United), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United), Jordan Thompson (Blackpool), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Forwards - Conor Washington (unattached), Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Liam Boyce (Burton Albion), Paul Smyth (QPR), Kyle Lafferty (Rangers), Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United)