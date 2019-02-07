Blackpool's Jimmy Ryan dealt new setback in recovery from long-term knee injury

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has revealed Jimmy Ryan has suffered a fresh setback in his quest to return from a long-term knee injury.

The 30-year-old picked up a reaction while joining in with training last week for the first time this season.

Ryan has yet to play this term having undergone knee surgery in September after picking up the injury in Blackpool’s final game of last season at Rotherham United.

“Jimmy is just ongoing," McPhillips said. "It’s a couple of steps forward and then one back.

“We will just keep monitoring Jimmy. He has taken some steps forward but he’s had a little step back the other day. Hopefully he can move forward again now.

“It’s been a rollercoaster for him and it was great to see him training with the lads. He’s easy on the eye with his skill and technique and he’s not lost any of that.

“But he had a reaction and that’s just how it’s been for him, it’s up and down. But he’s got to keep his head up as best as he can and we’ll all keep our fingers crossed for him.

“It really is difficult to put a timescale on his return because he’s got to do it all pain free and that’s not the case at the moment.

“We just wish him the best of luck.”