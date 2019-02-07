Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips frustrated by new injury setbacks

Terry McPhillips has been frustrated by a swathe of fresh injuries just as Blackpool were getting close to full-strength.

READ MORE: Winger Ceesay leaves Blackpool for fifth non-league loan spell

A number of knocks over the festive period coincided with a nosedive in Pool’s form, McPhillips’ men winning just one in eight.

Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton and Mark Howard are now fit but Blackpool have picked up new injuries to midfielders Jay Spearing and Callum Guy.

McPhillips said: “It’s frustrating but what can you do? It’s part of the game.

“We’ve always said if we can keep our best players fit and keep them here we’d have half a chance.

“It’s no surprise that when we had some of our best players missing we had a run when we didn’t do so well.

“But Jay’s injury gives somebody else a chance. We’ve got a good group and somebody will benefit from Jay’s absence.”

Fellow midfielder Jimmy Ryan joined in training for the first time all season last week.

Ryan has yet to play this term, having undergone knee surgery in September.

While McPhillips is delighted to see Ryan involved, the club captain is still some way off a return to the pitch.

The Pool boss said: “I can’t put a timescale on that. It really is the first day he’s got involved in the games and stuff like that.

“It’s all about how he reacts and goes from there, so we’ll see. He really enjoyed himself in training and the lads enjoy playing with him. It was good to see.”

Spearing, who has taken the captain’s armband in Ryan’s absence, also has a knee injury, though the midfielder has revealed is not as bad as first feared.

The 30-year-old twisted a knee just two minutes into Blackpool’s last game, the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers nine days ago.

He attempted to run it off but was forced to withdraw soon after and was later seen wearing a leg brace.

Spearing is looking at three to four weeks out but is delighted scans have shown the injury is not too serious.