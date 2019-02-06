Blackpool winger departs for FIFTH loan spell in as many months

Blackpool winger Yusifu Ceesay has been sent out for his fifth loan spell in the space of as many months.

READ MORE: New date confirmed for Blackpool's postponed fixture against Accrington Stanley



The 23-year-old has made the move to National League North play-off hopefuls Altrincham, where he will spend the remainder of the season.

He has already spent time on loan at Boston United, AFC Telford, Nuneaton Borough and his former club Alvechurch.

The Seasiders signed Ceesay back in September of last year after he impressed on trial during the summer.

Ceesay had trained with Blackpool during pre-season and set up Mark Cullen’s goal in the 2-1 friendly win at Nantwich Town.

The pacey forward had impressed for Alvechurch last season as he helped them win promotion from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division One South.

He subsequently signed a two-year contract with the Seasiders with the option of a further 12 months, but he has yet to feature for the club.