Blackpool's Adi Yussuf earns first international cap as Tanzania bow out of African Cup of Nations

Adi Yussuf made his international debut for Tanzania last night in their final group game at the African Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old came on as a half-time substitute as Tanzania suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Algeria.

It meant they finished bottom of their group after losing all three of their games.

Yussuf said: "From being born in Tanzania, coming over to England, growing up in a council estate, overcoming all my injuries, playing non-league last season and finishing top goal scorer, getting a move to Blackpool and making my official international debut live on a worldwide stage, God has really answered my prayers.

"What a way to officially end my 2018/19 season.

"Anything is possible in life if you put in the work and believe you can do it. Never give up on your dreams."

Yussuf signed for the Seasiders earlier this summer after scoring 21 times for Solihull Moors in the National League last season.

The striker will now return to England where he will link up with his new teammates.