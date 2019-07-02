Blackpool owner Simon Sadler confirms contract talks with manager Terry McPhillips have begun

Simon Sadler has revealed talks have taken place with Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips about a new contract.

The Pool boss is currently on a rolling one-year deal at Bloomfield Road but the club’s new owner has indicated he would like to secure the 50-year-old for the longer term.

McPhillips guided the Seasiders to 10th place in League One in what was his first season as a first-team manager following the departure of Gary Bowyer.

During Sadler’s official unveiling at Bloomfield Road yesterday, he confirmed to The Gazette that talks have taken place.

“There are negotiations around a new contract, yes,” he said. “I think Terry has done a very good job in the short term.

“He was the chief scout while we got up from League Two to League One. He very quickly went from assistant to manager and no-one would have backed him to finish in 10th position.

“But he’s done that and there is going to be more investment in the playing squad. He knows what our ambitions are.”

Sadler also suggested McPhillips’ budget will be increased for the coming season.

The Seasiders have already brought in four new players this summer – all signings planned before Sadler’s arrival.

The new owner indicated there could well be scope to improve the calibre of player the club is able to bring in.

He said: “I’ve not sat down and met Terry yet but I’ve had conversations with him

“We’ve brought in some players already and hopefully we’ll bring in some more over the coming weeks.

“Hopefully one or two of them will be signings we maybe wouldn’t have made had I not been around.

“The goal is to start to build a squad that will get us out of League One, get us into the Championship and keep us in the Championship.”

While Sadler acknowledges the importance of adding quality to Pool’s squad, he also says it’s imperative the club doesn’t lose any key players.

It follows recent speculation linking Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola with moves away from Bloomfield Road.

“It’s important to hold on to key players,” Sadler said. “The simple answer is that in order to build a squad capable of keeping us in the Championship, we have to keep our best players and we have to get better players.”

The 49-year-old, a lifelong Blackpool fan, was confirmed as the owner last month, when he purchased 96.2 per cent of shares in the club.

Yesterday he posed for photographs on the Bloomfield Road pitch before meeting with selected members of the media.

He was due to meet with supporters last night at a fans’ forum in Rowley’s bar.