Blackpool reveal what shirt number Jordan Thorniley will wear following move from Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Thorniley has been allocated Blackpool's number four shirt following his January transfer window move from Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre back arrived at Bloomfield Road on New Year's Day after making the move from Hillsborough for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old signed an initial two-and-a-half year deal, with the club holding the option to extend by a further year.

Thorniley moved to Hillsborough from Everton in 2016 and eventually broke into the first team on the back of an impressive loan spell with Accrington Stanley, where he made 17 appearances in the first half of their 2017/18 League Two promotion-winning season.

He ended the campaign by featuring 11 times for his parent side, and then made a further 22 appearances for the Owls last season.

The defender played a total of 35 games for the Owls, including two in the Carabao Cup this season.

Thorniley travelled to the Madejski Stadium at the weekend for Blackpool's 2-2 draw against Reading in the FA Cup, but was not included in Pool's 18-man squad.

He takes the number four shirt left vacant by Rocky Bushiri, whose season-long loan deal from Norwich City was cut short last week following a lack of game-time.

Bushiri, who made just seven appearances for the Seasiders, has since joined Belgian side Sint-Truidense.

The defender did manage to score for the Seasiders, the Belgium Under-21 international hitting a stoppage-time winner in Pool's EFL Trophy win against Wolves Under-21s in November.

Bushiri memorably ripped off his shirt to celebrate the goal in front of a virtually empty Bloomfield Road.

But aside from that comical moment, the defender had no joy and was often confined to the bench or struggled to make the squad entirely.