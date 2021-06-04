Blackpool reveal the winners of the club's player of the season awards following promotion-winning campaign

Chris Maxwell has been named Blackpool’s player of the season.

The goalkeeper claims the club’s official award after captaining the Seasiders to promotion to the Championship.

The 30-year-old kept an impressive 21 clean sheets in League One this season, which saw him win the division’s ‘Golden Glove’ award.

Blackpool also boasted the meanest defence in the third tier with Maxwell in-between the sticks, the men in tangerine conceding just 37 goals in 46 games.

Maxwell, the winner of the club’s public vote, admitted it was a huge honour to claim the gong.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” the goalkeeper told Blackpool’s play-off winning show.

“It’s been such an incredible season and Sunday was such an amazing, emotional day. To receive this is just the cherry on top of the cake for me.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season, but it’s been such a deserving end to the season for everybody

“It’s definitely been the best season of my career.”

Maxwell faced fierce competition for the award from Jerry Yates, but the club’s top goalscorer still claimed a trophy in the form of the players’ player of the season.

Yates takes the club’s official award after scoring 23 goals in 54 games in all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old has made himself a firm fans’ favourite in his first season with the club, having joined last summer from Rotherham United.

Yates became the first Blackpool player this season to hit 20 goals in a campaign since Andy Morrell in 2007.

Elsewhere, Sullay Kaikai’s strike in the 1-0 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in April was voted the club’s goal of the season.

The Gazette will be launching its player of the season vote tomorrow.