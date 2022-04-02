Blackpool return to 4-4-2 as Neil Critchley makes one change for televised Nottingham Forest clash
Blackpool have returned to a 4-4-2 system for today’s televised lunchtime clash against Nottingham Forest.
Neil Critchley opts to make just one change to his side front he team that started the last game, the goalless draw against Sheffield United prior to the international break.
Jerry Yates comes in for Callum Connolly as the Seasiders drop their five at the back to revert to 4-4-2.
Chris Maxwell, Richard Keogh and Keshi Anderson all return from injury to be included among the substitutes.
It means there is no room in the match day squad for Ethan Robson, Owen Dale or Charlie Kirk.
Jordan Gabriel, meanwhile, remains sidelined alongside Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey.
Nottingham Forest, who begin the day six points ahead of the Seasiders in ninth, make two changes to their starting XI.
The Seasiders will cut the gap to the top six to just six points with a win ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.