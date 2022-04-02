Blackpool take on Nottingham Forest in early Sky Sports kick-off - live updates from Bloomfield Road
The Sky Sports cameras are at Bloomfield Road today as the Seasiders take on Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off (12.30pm).
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction.
- Game televised live on Sky Sports - kick-off time 12.30pm
- Seasiders aiming to cut gap to the top six
How will the Seasiders line up
With a far larger pool of players to choose from now, Neil Critchley has a number of selection dilemmas ahead of today’s game.
Despite Chris Maxwell’s return, you’d imagine Dan Grimshaw has done more than enough to retain his spot in goal.
In front of him, will the Seasiders stick with the 5-4-1 system they were using before the international break? Or revert back to 4-4-2?
Either way, Dujon Sterling, Marvin Ekpiteta and James Husband are likely to keep their place in the side, while the returning Richard Keogh will be pushing Jordan Thorniley for a centre-back spot.
Elsewhere, it will be interesting to see whether Critchley opts to stick with Kenny Dougall alongside Kevin Stewart in midfield following his travel to Sydney and Jeddah during the international break.
While the 28-year-old didn’t feature in either of Australia’s games, the impact of jet-lag and travel is something Critchley often factors in when selecting his side.
Josh Bowler will be fired up to star against the side that bid for him during the January transfer window, while the left winger’s role could be one of four players - with CJ Hamilton facing competition from the returning Keshi Anderson as well as Owen Dale and Charlie Kirk.
Up front, either Shayne Lavery or Jerry Yates will partner Gary Madine in attack should Critchley opt to start in a 4-4-2 system.
Opposition view
"You try and use the international breaks as wisely as you can,” Steve Cooper told the club’s official website.
“We obviously have quite a few boys go away, so we have to build a programme around the ones who are here and get some good work done.
"It was a busy period between the November window to this one and there is always a notoriously crammed schedule around Christmas as well as cancellations and postponements.
"I will always focus on one game at a time, but we also know that we're getting towards the business end of the season where things really start to take shape.
"We've got to be excited about what's coming, we're not going to fear anything. That's why you're in it, you want something to play for at the end of the season and you should thrive on that.
"You'd much rather be in a position with something to play for than not at this time of the year, so if that's the case then let's get excited.
"We have a tricky game on Saturday. Blackpool have been really good this year and will be strong at home, but we're fully focused on what it takes to do well at the weekend."
Neil Critchley’s pre-match quotes
“Forest are a completely different proposition now under Coops because he’s done a remarkable job.
“They’re a top team with top players. They’ve hardly lost any games under him since taking over.
“They’ve had a great FA Cup run and they’re a really tough team to play against. They’re in front of us and they’ll be looking to get into the play-offs, while we’ll be looking to win to close the gap on them.
“But he’s done a fantastic job and I look forward to seeing him, but hopefully it will be him who’s not in a great mood after the game rather than the way I was feeling earlier in the season at the City Ground.
“When you look at the teams above us, we’ve always competed with those teams. We’ve lost some games but we’ve won some as well.
“We’re in good form, we’ve won a lot of games at home, we’re playing at home on Saturday, we’ve not conceded in the last three games and we’re there on merit.
“We have an outside chance. We have a lot of teams in front of us but if we can keep chipping away then it becomes even more interesting at the end of the season.
“As the games decrease the games become more important and the points become more important and that continues with a really tough game on Saturday.”
Team news
The two-and-a-half week break came at a good time for the Seasiders, who were without eight players for their last game back in mid-March, the goalless draw against Sheffield United.
The time off has given the likes of Chris Maxwell, Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt and Keshi Anderson (above) the chance to recover from their injuries.
Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel is also making good progress although today’s game against his former club will come too soon for the right-back.
Matty Virtue saw some action in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break, while both Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are both back running.
Forest have welcomed striker Lewis Grabban back to training this week, although he’s unlikely to be risked today to keep him fit for the final run-in.
Match preview
A mouth-watering week of action begins with a televised live clash against Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road.
The visitors, who are in the hunt for a play-off spot, will be backed by around 3,300 away fans - which should make for another electric atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.
Neil Critchley’s side still harbour hopes of launching a late challenge themselves for the top six and know a win today will cut the gap to the play-offs to six points ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.
The Seasiders were in good form before the international break, enjoying a four-game unbeaten run and winning five of their last seven games at home.
Forest are also in good nick though, having only lost once in the league since January, leaving Steve Cooper’s side three points adrift of the top six with three games in hand.
Today’s game at Bloomfield Road is being televised on Sky Sports, making it Blackpool’s first game to be shown live since the draw against QPR in November.
Tuesday night’s derby against Preston North End at Deepdale (7.45pm kick-off) will also be shown live by Sky Sports.
But first up is today’s tricky encounter, which could go a long way to deciding if Critchley’s men will have anything to play for between now and the end of the season.
The game will be refereed by Australian Jarred Gillett, who will be taking charge of his second Blackpool fixture of the season having also overseen the goalless draw against West Brom in November. Rebecca Welch, the EFL’s first female referee, is on fourth official duties.
After a two-and-a-half week break, the Seasiders return to action today with a televised live clash against play-off challengers Nottingham Forest.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news, live updates and post-match reaction.