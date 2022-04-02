Blackpool take on Nottingham Forest in early Sky Sports kick-off - live updates from Bloomfield Road

Forest boss Steve Cooper

"You try and use the international breaks as wisely as you can,” Steve Cooper told the club’s official website.

“We obviously have quite a few boys go away, so we have to build a programme around the ones who are here and get some good work done.

"It was a busy period between the November window to this one and there is always a notoriously crammed schedule around Christmas as well as cancellations and postponements.

"I will always focus on one game at a time, but we also know that we're getting towards the business end of the season where things really start to take shape.

"We've got to be excited about what's coming, we're not going to fear anything. That's why you're in it, you want something to play for at the end of the season and you should thrive on that.

"You'd much rather be in a position with something to play for than not at this time of the year, so if that's the case then let's get excited.