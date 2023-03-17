News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool release statement about pyrotechnics after Tony Johnson tribute against QPR

Blackpool fans have been reminded that the use of pyrotechnics inside Bloomfield Road and other stadia is “strictly forbidden”.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:10 GMT- 1 min read
It comes after supporters in the North Stand paid tribute to the late Tony Johnson in the game against QPR on Tuesday night by releasing smoke bombs from the North Stand.

The pyrotechnics were released both prior to kick-off and then again in the 55th minute, to coincide with Tony’s age.

One or two of the smoke bombs were also seen being thrown onto the field of play.

The Seasiders won the game in stunning fashion, thrashing the Hoops 6-1.

In a statement, the club warned fans they risk receiving a stadium banning order if they’re to be found in possession of a pyrotechnic or seen throwing them onto the field of play.

Fans have also been reminded about the rules regarding illegal recording and streaming of matches.

Smoke bombs were let off both prior to kick off and during the 55th minute
"In the aftermath of what was a memorable evening at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, Blackpool Football Club would like to remind supporters of the policy surrounding pyrotechnic devices and illegal recording/streaming of matches at football stadia,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“Pyrotechnics, such as smoke bombs and flares, are strictly forbidden in stadiums and those caught in possession, or throwing them onto the field of play, risk receiving a stadium banning order.

"The use of pyrotechnics represents an extremely dangerous act and could also bring serious repercussions to the football club, which could result in significant fines.

“Furthermore, supporters are also reminded that live streaming or recording of matches for commercial use, as well as watching matches via illegal streaming devices or websites is not permitted.”

QPRBlackpool