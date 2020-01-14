Blackpool "relaxed" over possibility of losing Armand Gnanduillet but hopeful of sealing Ben Heneghan deal

Simon Grayson insists Blackpool remain “relaxed” about the future of Armand Gnanduillet despite acknowledging the possibility of the striker leaving the club.

READ MORE: Husband wary of Reading's quality

The 27-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 27 games this season, has been the subject of interest from Championship side Charlton Athletic during this transfer window.

When asked if the Frenchman would still be at Bloomfield Road come February, Grayson said: “I haven’t got an honest answer to that.

“It could change in the next 24 hours – that a club comes in for him and we have a decision to make.

“Do we offer him a new deal? All these things are thrown at us right through a transfer window.

“As it stands, he’s our player and he’ll be involved on Tuesday (in tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay at home to Reading). Anything after that, who knows?

“I’ve not had a conversation with Armand about his future since probably August time, when there were reports he was going to leave on deadline day.

“We’ve spoken about football all the time and how we can improve him as a player.

“As a football club, we’re quite open and free in terms of our decision about what happens.

“We’re happy if he signs a new deal, and we’ll be quite happy if he goes and gets us promoted but then decides to leave for another club at the end of the season – he’ll be free to do so because he will be out of contract.

“We’re quite relaxed about the situation, so we’ll just see what happens. But as we all know, in football things can change quite quickly.”

The Seasiders are close to extending the loan deal of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is set to play the final game of his second loan spell at the club in tonight’s FA Cup replay against the Royals.

However, the Seasiders are now in the final stages of extending the defender’s loan deal until the end of the campaign, with the Seasiders just awaiting confirmation.

Heneghan, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has made 22 appearances for the club this season, scoring three times.

Heneghan had been linked with a permanent move to the Championship this month, with Luton Town among the clubs reported to have shown an interest.

But despite suggestions that Sheffield United could look to cash in on the defender before losing him for nothing in the summer, it appears Heneghan will remain on the Fylde coast for the remainder of the campaign.

Grayson hinted yesterday that a deal was close, saying: “We’re in talks with him and we’re quite close to some news.

“Whether it’s good or bad, you’ll have to wait and see.

“If it’s good news, we’ll probably be looking to do something until the end of the season, then both us and Ben can keep their options open.

“If it’s poor news, he goes back to Sheffield United.”