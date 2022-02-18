Blackpool receive 'welcome' injury news on Marvin Ekpiteta ahead of Cardiff City trip

The skipper suffered a hamstring injury during last week’s defeat to Bournemouth and was forced to hobble off on the hour mark.

It came as a major blow for Neil Critchley’s side, not only to lose one of their best players but coming just days after fellow centre-back Richard Keogh had suffered a calf injury.

However, speaking this morning ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City, Blackpool’s head coach says the setback isn’t as bad as first feared.

“We had some positive news regarding Marvin, which made a nice change,” Critchley said.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, although we haven’t ruled him out. But he hasn’t been on the training pitch.

“It was more of a neural problem rather than a tear or a pull, so that’s been a welcome bit of news we received this week.”

Marvin Ekpiteta trudged off with a hamstring injury last weekend

Blackpool’s squad is otherwise likely to be similar to last week, with none of the other sidelined players expected to return.

James Husband isn’t too far away, however, having injured his hamstring in the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United in January - a game where Keshi Anderson also suffered the same fate.

“They’re getting closer all the time, although I’d say Hubby is slightly ahead of Keshi,” Critchley said.

“But I’d hope in the next week or two, particularly Hubby, would start to train again with the group and Keshi would not be too far behind.”

The club are also awaiting news on whether Sonny Carey will require surgery on the metatarsal injury he suffered at Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

The 21-year-old was due to be operated on last month, but that had to be delayed after he tested positive for Covid.

It was then mooted the midfielder’s foot could heal naturally due his age, but a decision is likely to be made in the coming days.

“He’s actually got a consultation this afternoon with the specialist, so after today we will know more whether he’s going to have an operation or not,” Critchley added.

“Hopefully we get some good news and it’s healed naturally, but that will obviously be down to Sonny, our physios and the specialist he speaks to this afternoon.”

With three games coming up in the space of a week, the Seasiders will also have to take it carefully with the likes of Kevin Stewart, who made his first start since October last week.

“For him to come into a game like that, play 90 minutes and play as well as he did shows you everything about him as a person and how good a player he is,” Critchley said.

“He’s had no adverse reactions to playing last week, he’s trained again this week.

“But we have three games in a week, we’ve got QPR on Wednesday night and Reading next week, so we just have to make sure we manage him and some of the other players as well.

“But having the likes of Kevin and CJ Hamilton back is great and they will be important players for us between now and the end of the season.”

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles) also remain sidelined.