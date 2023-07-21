The Seasiders were also issued with a warning and said in a statement on their official website that any repeat could lead to increased financial penalties and even see them forced to play matches behind closed doors.

In the written reasons explaining its decision, the independent regulatory commission examining the case said McClean had reported abuse from one individual in the crowd to assistant referee Steve Meredith in the eighth minute of the match on April 15, which Blackpool won 1-0.

In the delay as referee Thomas Bramall reported the incident to Blackpool’s tunnel steward, a large section of the home crowd engaged in a further, ‘prolonged’ sectarian chant, the written reasons stated.

Blackpool have been fined and had an action plan imposed

Blackpool said in their statement they would treat this matter ‘with the utmost severity’ and added their intention to ‘develop existing initiatives to become a more inclusive and proactive club, both at home and away fixtures’.

The written reasons highlighted ‘shortcomings’ in Blackpool’s handling of the matter, including the failure to make any announcements over the public address system at Bloomfield Road, or to issue a statement immediately after the match condemning the abuse.