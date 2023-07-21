News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool punished for abuse towards Wigan Athletic winger

Blackpool have been fined £35,000 and had an action plan imposed on them after their supporters directed sectarian abuse towards Wigan Athletic winger James McClean during a Championship match in April.
By Gavin Browne
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:37 BST

The Seasiders were also issued with a warning and said in a statement on their official website that any repeat could lead to increased financial penalties and even see them forced to play matches behind closed doors.

In the written reasons explaining its decision, the independent regulatory commission examining the case said McClean had reported abuse from one individual in the crowd to assistant referee Steve Meredith in the eighth minute of the match on April 15, which Blackpool won 1-0.

In the delay as referee Thomas Bramall reported the incident to Blackpool’s tunnel steward, a large section of the home crowd engaged in a further, ‘prolonged’ sectarian chant, the written reasons stated.

Blackpool have been fined and had an action plan imposedBlackpool have been fined and had an action plan imposed
Blackpool said in their statement they would treat this matter ‘with the utmost severity’ and added their intention to ‘develop existing initiatives to become a more inclusive and proactive club, both at home and away fixtures’.

The written reasons highlighted ‘shortcomings’ in Blackpool’s handling of the matter, including the failure to make any announcements over the public address system at Bloomfield Road, or to issue a statement immediately after the match condemning the abuse.

The commission said the fine issued would have been higher had it not been for Blackpool’s co-operation with the Football Association, admission of the charge, their engagement with the English Football League and their good disciplinary record.

