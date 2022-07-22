Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders’ £200k bid for defender knocked back, Watford veteran linked with Spain switch

Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 8:38 am

Blackpool have confirmed they have added one final pre-season fixture to the calendar ahead of next weekend’s season opener.

The Seasiders are set to host Everton on Sunday afternoon and will now take the short trip to AFC Fylde two days later.

Michael Appleton’s side will take on the National League North side at Mill Farm, with a 7:30pm kick-off.

Blackpool have had a mixed bag of results in pre-season so far, claiming wins and clean sheets over Southport FC and Salford City, either side of defeats to Leeds United and Rangers.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. European giants approach Norwich ace

Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marsielle have reportedly enquired about signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons. The right-back has often been linked with a move away in recent years. (Football Insider)

Photo Sales

2. Reading make offer for Senegal international

Reading have reportedly made a loan offer for FC Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, with the Portuguese club looking to offload him this summer. The Royals are also thought to be eager to include an option to make the deal permanent for €5m at the end of the season. (SIC Noticas' Pedro Sepulveda)

Photo Sales

3. Chris Wilder makes admission on striker pursuit

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has claimed the club have offers on the table for three Premier League strikers and are awaiting responses from their clubs. He also believes that when the window closes Boro will have 'some good players in that position'. (BBC Radio Tees)

Photo Sales

4. Chelsea youngster close to sealing Terriers return

Chelsea midfileder Tino Anjorin is close to returning to Huddersfield Town on loan again this summer. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Terriers, making seven appearances. (football.london)

Photo Sales
BlackpoolMichael AppletonTransfer rumours
Next Page
Page 1 of 3