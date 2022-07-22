Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
The Seasiders are set to host Everton on Sunday afternoon and will now take the short trip to AFC Fylde two days later.
Michael Appleton’s side will take on the National League North side at Mill Farm, with a 7:30pm kick-off.
Blackpool have had a mixed bag of results in pre-season so far, claiming wins and clean sheets over Southport FC and Salford City, either side of defeats to Leeds United and Rangers.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. European giants approach Norwich ace
Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marsielle have reportedly enquired about signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons. The right-back has often been linked with a move away in recent years. (Football Insider)
2. Reading make offer for Senegal international
Reading have reportedly made a loan offer for FC Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, with the Portuguese club looking to offload him this summer. The Royals are also thought to be eager to include an option to make the deal permanent for €5m at the end of the season. (SIC Noticas' Pedro Sepulveda)
3. Chris Wilder makes admission on striker pursuit
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has claimed the club have offers on the table for three Premier League strikers and are awaiting responses from their clubs. He also believes that when the window closes Boro will have 'some good players in that position'. (BBC Radio Tees)
4. Chelsea youngster close to sealing Terriers return
Chelsea midfileder Tino Anjorin is close to returning to Huddersfield Town on loan again this summer. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Terriers, making seven appearances. (football.london)