Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Luton Town: Two changes from Bradford City defeat

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their sixth defeat of the season and more negative injury.
Niall Ennis has been ruled out for the next eight to 10 weeks with a calf problem after being forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 loss away to Bradford City at Valley Parade.
The striker joins James Husband, George Honeyman and Scott Banks on Blackpool’s current list of absentees.
There was more positive news on Josh Bowler – who should be available to feature against the club he spent time on loan with during the second half of last season.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Luton:
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Bailey Peacock-Farrell was pretty well protected against Bradford, and all he really had to do was pick the ball out of the back of the net. Photo: Gareth Evans
2. Danny Imray
Danny Imray has been a bright spark at right back in Blackpool's last few games. Photo: Gareth Evans
3. Michael Ihiekwe
After a tough start to life at Bloomfield Road, Michael Ihiekwe's recent displays have been an improvement, and he looks more settled at the back alongside Olly Casey. Photo: Gareth Evans
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders despite the team's early troubles. Photo: Gareth Evans
5. Zac Ashworth
Following a defensive lapse from Hayden Coulson for Bradford's goal on Saturday, it could be time for Zac Ashworth to receive an opportunity at fullback. Photo: Gareth Evans
6. Josh Bowler
Josh Bowler should be fit to feature against Luton, but will be looking to step up his levels after an underwhelming return to Bloomfield Road so far. Photo: Gareth Evans