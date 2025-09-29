Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Luton Town: Two changes from Bradford City defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool welcome Luton Town to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their sixth defeat of the season and more negative injury.

Niall Ennis has been ruled out for the next eight to 10 weeks with a calf problem after being forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 loss away to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

The striker joins James Husband, George Honeyman and Scott Banks on Blackpool’s current list of absentees.

There was more positive news on Josh Bowler – who should be available to feature against the club he spent time on loan with during the second half of last season.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Luton:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was pretty well protected against Bradford, and all he really had to do was pick the ball out of the back of the net.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was pretty well protected against Bradford, and all he really had to do was pick the ball out of the back of the net. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Danny Imray has been a bright spark at right back in Blackpool's last few games.

2. Danny Imray

Danny Imray has been a bright spark at right back in Blackpool's last few games. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
After a tough start to life at Bloomfield Road, Michael Ihiekwe's recent displays have been an improvement, and he looks more settled at the back alongside Olly Casey.

3. Michael Ihiekwe

After a tough start to life at Bloomfield Road, Michael Ihiekwe's recent displays have been an improvement, and he looks more settled at the back alongside Olly Casey. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders despite the team's early troubles.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders despite the team's early troubles. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Following a defensive lapse from Hayden Coulson for Bradford's goal on Saturday, it could be time for Zac Ashworth to receive an opportunity at fullback.

5. Zac Ashworth

Following a defensive lapse from Hayden Coulson for Bradford's goal on Saturday, it could be time for Zac Ashworth to receive an opportunity at fullback. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Josh Bowler should be fit to feature against Luton, but will be looking to step up his levels after an underwhelming return to Bloomfield Road so far.

6. Josh Bowler

Josh Bowler should be fit to feature against Luton, but will be looking to step up his levels after an underwhelming return to Bloomfield Road so far. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLuton TownSeasidersJosh BowlerBradford CityJames Husband
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice