Blackpool poised to sign Oliver Casey from Leeds United

It’s understood personal terms have been agreed with the 20-year-old, who will move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee – believed to be six figures.

An official announcement is expected in the next day or two.

Oliver Casey in action for Leeds Under-21s against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy last season

The move has been in the pipeline for some time but it’s believed the Seasiders have had to wait for Casey to return from a holiday in Portugal, quarantining on his return.

Leeds are willing to let the defender depart, despite handing the versatile player a new three-year contract last summer.

The centre-back has Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk ahead of him in the pecking order at Elland Road.

Casey, who can also operate in central midfield, made his senior debut for Leeds off the bench against Huddersfield Town in December 2019.

Last season he played twice for Leeds’ Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy, including the 3-0 defeat by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

He has yet to appear for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League but was on the bench nine times last season.

Pool boss Neil Critchley is thought to be a big admirer of Casey from his time working in youth football with Liverpool’s Under-23s.

Casey will follow Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Daniel Grimshaw (Manchester City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield) and Josh Bowler (Everton) in making the move to the Fylde coast this summer.

One man who Blackpool won’t be signing is midfielder Allan Campbell, who they were linked with following their promotion via the League One play-offs.

The 22-year-old midfielder has instead moved south of the border from Motherwell to sign for Pool’s Championship rivals Luton Town.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to get Allan done as he’s one we’ve been tracking for a while

“He’s one of the best young midfield players in Scotland – athletic and hungry for success.”