Blackpool players aren't happy with four-point haul from Sheffield United, claims former Man City goalkeeper

The Seasiders were looking to complete a league double over the Blades on Wednesday night to help boost their play-off chances.

Neil Critchley’s side couldn’t have given it much more, but in the end they were forced to settle for a point after failing to find that all-important winner.

They came agonisingly close to finding it though; Josh Bowler rattling the crossbar; Gary Madine heading just over and CJ Hamilton failing to hit the target when through on goal.

The result leaves Blackpool seven points adrift of the top six with nine games left to play.

“I think it was a good game, a competitive game. I think it was one we deserved three points from by the end of it,” Grimshaw reflected.

“In the second-half we played really well in particular, but we’ve just got to take a draw and move on.

Grimshaw admits Blackpool's dressing room wasn't overly satisfied with Wednesday night's draw

“It was two teams just going for it and both trying to win. Everyone knows there’s a chase for the play-offs so we had to go for it.

“We said in the changing room after the game how good a sign it is that we’re disappointed to only draw to a side as good as Sheffield United.

“We’ve taken four points from them this season and we’re not entirely satisfied, which shows you how far we’ve come as a side and how much we’ve improved.”

The visitors thought they had finally broken the deadlock 15 minutes from time when Oliver Norwood rifled home a volley from the edge of the box.

But to Blackpool’s relief, the ‘goal’ was eventually disallowed after the linesman belatedly raised his flag for offside, adjudging Billy Clark to have obscured Grimshaw’s view in the six-yard box.

Replays showed that was clearly the case, as Grimshaw was completely unsighted by Norwood's attempt.

“When their players were going out and our players were going out together, some of their players were still offside,” he said.

“It went through a crowd and I obviously couldn’t see, so that’s why it was a good decision from the linesman.