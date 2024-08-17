Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool endured a 3-0 defeat in their first home outing of the new League One season.

On the back of last weekend’s 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town, the Seasiders were once again beaten by a newly promoted side.

Second half goals from Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe helped the Hatters to a convincing victory which puts them top of the league after two games, while Neil Critchley’s side are 23rd.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 4

There wasn’t much Dan Grimshaw could do about the goal, but he was firmly at fault for the second, with his poor distribution gifting the ball back to Stockport.

Matthew Pennington- 4

Matthew Pennington was nearly punished for a bit of sloppiness on the ball in the first half, but was fortunately helped out by his teammates.

For all three goals, the Blackpool defence didn’t do enough, with them just allowing the visitors far too much time and space.

Elkan Baggott- 5

After impressing in the 4-0 win over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, Elkan Baggott kept his place in the starting XI.

The 21-year-old had made a number of important challenges before things eventually fell apart for the Seasiders.

James Husband- 4

Stockport were able to get in behind James Husband on quite a few occasions, with the Blackpool captain just being outpaced.

Rob Apter- 5

Rob Apter couldn’t find the same levels he demonstrated in the wing-back role against Burton.

Lee Evans- 5

Lee Evans had a good opportunity to score at the beginning of the second half, but couldn’t keep his shot down.

Ryan Finnigan- 5

After impressing off the bench against Burton in the midweek 4-0 EFL Cup win, Ryan Finnigan couldn’t quite find his rhythm against Stockport.

Ryan Finnigan (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Sonny Carey- 4

Sonny Carey couldn’t do much to impact the game, and was bullied in the midfield at times.

Hayden Coulson- 5

Things didn’t really go the way of Hayden Coulson on the left side, with the wing-back not being able to produce anything for the Seasiders.

Ashley Fletcher- 5

Ashley Fletcher had a couple of lively moments. The striker was denied a penalty in the first half, and had his celebrations for a goal cut short by the linesman’s flag after the break.

Kyle Joseph- 5

It was another afternoon where things didn’t really go the way of Kyle Joseph, with nothing too clear opening up for the striker.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 5

Jordan Rhodes had an early shot after coming on, but it was easily blocked.

SUB: Dom Ballard- 5

It was a tough game for Dom Ballard to make his Seasiders debut, with his side all over the place by the time he came on.

SUB: CJ Hamilton- 5

CJ Hamilton had a few dodgy moments at the back after being introduced, but just about got away with them.

SUB: Zac Ashworth- N/A

Zac Ashworth came on inside the final 10 minutes but couldn’t influence the game.