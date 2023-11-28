Blackpool stumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road.

Kieron Bowie had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, before Jordan Rhodes pulled the Seasiders level in the 63rd minute.

Not long after the equaliser, Sam Hoskins scored the deciding goal to give Jon Brady’s side all three points.

Dan Grimshaw was called into action after only three minutes, with the Blackpool keeper tipping over a well-struck effort from Marc Leonard following some sloppy play at the back.

The opening goal of the evening came on the half hour mark, as Bowie slotted the ball past Grimshaw to give Northampton the lead.

Ahead of the break, both Owen Dale and Carey hit efforts off target in an attempt to quickly pull Blackpool level.

Clear chances were scarce for both sides at the beginning of the second half, before the Seasiders’ equaliser came just after the hour mark. A cross by Kenny Dougall was met by Rhodes in the box, with the Huddersfield loanee powering a header past Max Thompson.

The scores weren’t level for long, as the visitors edged their way back in front. Hoskins intercepted a weak back pass from James Husband, before taking the ball around Grimshaw to finish into an empty net.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

2 . Dan Grimshaw- 7 Dan Grimshaw made a big save in the early stages of the game, tipping the ball over the crossbar following a long-ranged effort from Marc Leonard. There wasn't too much he could do about the goal, with Kieron Bowie slotting nearly past him. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington- 5 It was a disappointing night for the Seasiders defence, with far too much space given to the visitors. Matthew Pennington looked panicked on a couple of occasions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Marvin Ekpiteta- 4 Marvin Ekpiteta looked shaky for the majority of the game. The centre back lost the ball cheaply in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions, and just didn't look confident. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 4 James Husband was at fault for Northampton's winner, with a weak back pass easily intercepted by Sam Hoskins. It was an out of character error on a pretty underwhelming night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales