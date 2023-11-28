Blackpool player ratings V Northampton Town: Two score 4/10 while others pick up fives
Kieron Bowie had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, before Jordan Rhodes pulled the Seasiders level in the 63rd minute.
Not long after the equaliser, Sam Hoskins scored the deciding goal to give Jon Brady’s side all three points.
Dan Grimshaw was called into action after only three minutes, with the Blackpool keeper tipping over a well-struck effort from Marc Leonard following some sloppy play at the back.
The opening goal of the evening came on the half hour mark, as Bowie slotted the ball past Grimshaw to give Northampton the lead.
Ahead of the break, both Owen Dale and Carey hit efforts off target in an attempt to quickly pull Blackpool level.
Clear chances were scarce for both sides at the beginning of the second half, before the Seasiders’ equaliser came just after the hour mark. A cross by Kenny Dougall was met by Rhodes in the box, with the Huddersfield loanee powering a header past Max Thompson.
The scores weren’t level for long, as the visitors edged their way back in front. Hoskins intercepted a weak back pass from James Husband, before taking the ball around Grimshaw to finish into an empty net.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: