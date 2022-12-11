Blackpool marked their return from the World Cup break with a goalless draw against Birmingham City on Saturday.
It wasn’t the most eye-catching of displays from the Seasiders, but at least Michael Appleton’s side stopped the rot after suffering four straight defeats before the break.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
Luke Garbutt impressed on only his second start of the season
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Chris Maxwell - 8/10
Quick off his line to make two or three really important saves, one coming in stoppage-time. Distributed well too.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Did well. Restricted Birmingham’s forward line in the main and swung in some good crosses going forwards.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Rhys Williams - 7/10
Chong got the wrong side of him on one occasion but other than that he did very little wrong. Won his headers too.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth