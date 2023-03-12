News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: 5/10s across the board as Bristol City compound relegation fears

Blackpool’s relegation fears were compounded yesterday by a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bristol City.

Matt Scrafton
18 minutes ago

Second-half goals from Andi Weimann and Alex Scott handed the Robs the win in this sleepy lunchtime encounter in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Seasiders barely threatened Max O’Leary’s goal, other than one glaring miss in the first-half when Jerry Yates somehow failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Dejected

2. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Could do nothing about the first goal and well beaten for the second. Distribution was better than previous weeks.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 6/10

One of a select few to actually show some drive. Given plenty to do up against the lively Mehmeti but stuck to his task.

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Curtis Nelson - 7/10

Made some superb last-ditch blocks and tackles. Would have been an eight were it not for his poor clearance for the second.

