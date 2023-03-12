Blackpool player ratings gallery: 5/10s across the board as Bristol City compound relegation fears
Blackpool’s relegation fears were compounded yesterday by a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bristol City.
Second-half goals from Andi Weimann and Alex Scott handed the Robs the win in this sleepy lunchtime encounter in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
The Seasiders barely threatened Max O’Leary’s goal, other than one glaring miss in the first-half when Jerry Yates somehow failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
