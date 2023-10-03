News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings: Four players score 5/10 as Seasiders stumble to first home defeat of the season

Blackpool were defeated 3-1 by Derby County.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 21:53 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST

The result at Bloomfield Road was the Seasiders’ first home loss of the season.

Second half goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn helped the Rams on their way to the three points, with a strike from Kenny Dougall proving to be nothing more than a consolation for Neil Critchley’s side.

During the first half, Kane Wilson had a couple of chances to put the visitors ahead.

For the first, he glanced a header wide of the target at the back post, while the second proved to be a more glaring miss.

After taking the ball around Dan Grimshaw, he slotted the ball wide of the post, despite having the majority of the goal to aim for.

Meanwhile, down the other end, Jordan Rhodes had an effort pushed wide of the target by Joe Wildsmith.

Following the restart, Derby put themselves in front.

After shrugging off a challenge from Callum Connolly, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pulled a ball across the box to Korey Smith- who provided the finish.

The Rams doubled their lead just after the 70-minute mark, with Collins finishing past Grimshaw.

Blackpool quickly closed the gap back to one, courtesy of a 25-yard effort from Dougall.

Heading into the latter stages, Derby sealed the victory, with Waghorn on hand to finish off a quick counter-attacking move.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool lost 3-1 to Derby on Tuesday night

Blackpool's Kenny Dougall scores his side's first goal beating Derby County's Joe Wildsmith

Blackpool lost 3-1 to Derby on Tuesday night

Dan Grimshaw made a big save in the second half to keep Blackpool in the contest, but wasn't involved too much otherwise, apart from picking the ball out the back of the net.

Dan Grimshaw- 6

Dan Grimshaw made a big save in the second half to keep Blackpool in the contest, but wasn't involved too much otherwise, apart from picking the ball out the back of the net.

Callum Connolly could've done better in certain moments of the game. The defender was shrugged off by Mendez-Lang for Derby's opener.

Callum Connolly- 5

Callum Connolly could've done better in certain moments of the game. The defender was shrugged off by Mendez-Lang for Derby's opener.

It was a frustrating night for the Seasiders defence.

Olly Casey- 5

It was a frustrating night for the Seasiders defence.

Some of the chances for Derby seemed to come far too easy.

James Husband- 6

Some of the chances for Derby seemed to come far too easy.

CJ Hamilton had some bright moments but couldn't provide a final product. There was a chance at 2-1 down that was really wasteful, and should've been troubling the Derby defence.

CJ Hamilton- 5.5

CJ Hamilton had some bright moments but couldn't provide a final product. There was a chance at 2-1 down that was really wasteful, and should've been troubling the Derby defence.

