News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
It was another difficult day at the office for Blackpool as they slumped to a second successive defeat

Blackpool player ratings as Arsenal's Charlie Patino impresses despite frustrating defeat to Millwall

It was another frustrating day at the office for Blackpool as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Millwall at The Den.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 6:00 am

Benik Afobe’s second-half effort was enough for the home side to claim the three points in a game of little quality in the capital.

The Seasiders were improved from their horror show at Rotherham in midweek but it still wasn’t enough to avoid a second successive defeat.

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Tried his best to claw the ball off the line for the first but couldn’t quite make it. No chance with the second.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Okay defensively, but fairly limited going forwards. Allowed Corbeanu to roam in space ahead of him.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Did well aerially and produced some important interceptions. Unfortunate his block dropped to Afobe for the winner.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10

Composed on the ball and looked to bring it out. Had a couple of shaky moments defensively though.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
ArsenalBlackpoolMillwallSeasidersRotherham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4