Blackpool player ratings as Arsenal's Charlie Patino impresses despite frustrating defeat to Millwall
It was another frustrating day at the office for Blackpool as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Millwall at The Den.
Benik Afobe’s second-half effort was enough for the home side to claim the three points in a game of little quality in the capital.
The Seasiders were improved from their horror show at Rotherham in midweek but it still wasn’t enough to avoid a second successive defeat.
Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated:
