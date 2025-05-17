Standout Blackpool player makes mindset clear ahead of big summer at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool defender Olly Casey has taken to social media to share an end of season message.

Olly Casey made himself one of Blackpool’s key players during the 2024/25 campaign - and will be someone the club will be looking to build around for the future.

The ex-Leeds United youngster became a regular starter under Steve Bruce, missing just one league game following the appointment of the experienced coach back in September.

Casey’s displays no doubt would’ve caught the eye of others, but wouldn’t be someone the Seasiders would part with easily, as they hope to put themselves in a position to push up the League One table next season.

Currently, it seems like a cause the 24-year-old is committed to, following a post on Instagram showcasing his recent highlights, with the caption: “See you all soon.”

Bruce’s thoughts on Casey

Steve Bruce gives instructions to Olly Casey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Casey was named as Blackpool’s players’ player of the season at the club’s awards ceremony last month.

After praising the centre back on numerous occasions throughout the campaign, it was a decision that head coach Bruce firmly agreed with.

“The players’ player is something you’re always going to cherish,” he said.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I don’t think he’s come out of the team. He’s improved enormously, and is a really good defender. This is his first real breakthrough season, so well done to him.

“He’s got a lot of improving to do still, but there’s a lot in his locker. Very quietly he’s become an integral part of the team.”

Casey first joined the Seasiders back in 2021, departing his boyhood club Leeds in the search of my first-team opportunities.

“We all need breaks, and there’s times when you need to drop down a level to prove yourself,” Bruce added.

“There’s no doubt at all, you only become a real player when you start playing week in, week out.

“If you’re on the fringes anywhere, whether that’s Leeds or Barcelona, if not playing then it becomes difficult.”

