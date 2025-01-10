Blackpool pitch inspection details outlined amid other postponed fixtures including Preston North End cup tie
The two teams are due to go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but the freezing conditions could cause disruption.
It’s been confirmed an update on the pitch will be provided by 10am - five hours before the match is due to get underway.
Temperatures have been below 0°C throughout the week, and things aren’t set to rapidly improve in the 24 hours.
Currently, the forecast states it’ll be around -2°C around 9am, and will rise to a high of 2°C by 2pm.
The Seasiders’ ground staff will work through the night to give the game the best chance possible to go ahead.
Elsewhere in the North West, Preston North End have been forced to postpone their FA Cup game against Charlton Athletic, with the game moved to Tuesday night due to a frozen pitch.
A number of other fixtures across England have suffered a similar fate for the same reason.
If Blackpool’s meeting with the U’s does go ahead, then it will be an opportunity for Steve Bruce’s to make a start on fixing their home form.
The Seasiders have only won twice on the Fylde Coast this weekend, with their last victory coming back in September.
