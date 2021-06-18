Blackpool outline their pre-season schedule

Neil Critchley’s players will be back in action at National League North club Southport on Saturday, July 10 (3pm).

They will then depart for a pre-season training camp, which culminates in a match behind closed doors against Newport County AFC on Saturday, July 17 (12.30pm).

Blackpool's last game was the play-off final win at Wembley

Further League Two opposition arrives a week later with a trip to Carlisle United on Saturday, July 24 (3pm).

The final game of the month comes seven days later when they travel to the Mazuma Stadium to face League One newcomers Morecambe on Saturday, July 31 (3pm).

Two other friendlies have also been lined up for a Blackpool XI outfit.

The first comes at Squires Gate on Friday, July 9 (7.30pm) with the second being a match at Bamber Bridge on Friday, July 30 (7.30pm).

Announcements on any further fixtures arranged will follow.

Ticket details for all of the friendlies – where appropriate – will be published in due course.

However, supporters are to be advised that all fixtures will be subject to change.