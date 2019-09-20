Blackpool nursing 'one or two' knocks ahead of Accrington Stanley trip

Simon Grayson has revealed 'one or two' of his Blackpool players are carrying knocks ahead of tomorrow's trip to Accrington Stanley.

While Grayson opted to keep his cards close to his chest and not reveal the individuals, he confirmed they suffered the knocks during Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

It might force Grayson's hand and change his team once again, having dropped Armand Gnanduillet and Sullay Kaikai to the bench in midweek.

“One or two picked up knocks on Tuesday night and we’ll see where we are come the morning," Grayson said.

“One or two missed training but whatever team we have got available, let’s go out and embrace this big opportunity of a local derby and try and get another three points.

“It’s a lot easier to pick the team than it was on Tuesday, that's for sure.

“The players put on a good performance and we’ve done better in the last two games in terms of the shape of the team.

“Hopefully we have learned lessons on how to deal with games.

“When you’ve lost back-to-back games the last thing you want to do is have another defeat.

“To go to a place like Doncaster was always going to be a tough ask for us but we came through it and we were delighted.

“You study your team selection and you make your substitutions when you feel it’s the right thing to do and it is all about the squad we’ve got at this moment in time.

“We said when the window shut that we were really pleased with what we’ve got in the group in terms of different types of people and different types of personnel for different games.

“I went with the team on Tuesday night with the strength in depth to come off the bench.

“That’s not just Armand (Gnanduillet) and Sullay (Kaikai), who came on, but also people like Sean Scannell, Ollie Turton and Callum Guy - players who have played a lot of football.

“It’s what you need throughout the course of the season.”