Blackpool new boy outlines reasons behind summer switch from Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool new boy Matthew Pennington said he felt the Seasiders were the right fit for him after cutting ties with Shrewsbury Town. The centre-back has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old has spent the past two years with the Shrews and scored an impressive 11 goals in 103 games in all competitions during his time at New Meadow. However, he rejected the offer of a new contract at the end of the last campaign in favour of a new challenge elsewhere.

Blackpool will be aiming for promotion from League One next term under Neil Critchley and will hope Pennington can adapt quickly to life with his new club. He is in line for some minutes alongside his new teammates against non-league side Southport in their pre-season friendly on Friday evening.

He has opened up about his move to the Tangerines came about: “I heard there was interest earlier in the summer and I went to meet the manager. I’m from Warrington and he lives around there so I had a good chat with him, that was really positive.

“Firstly, I liked him as a human being, he’s a really nice guy, so that aligned with what I’m about. While I was away, on honeymoon, a deal was sorted and that was great because I managed to get somewhere sorted straight away. I was really happy with that.”

He added: “It was the alignment of the club, from the chairman to management. It just seemed to be the right fit and you get the feel from the communication you have with the club. It felt like they really wanted me and to be valued somewhere is important. It felt like it was a place where I could learn, get better and show people what I’m about.

“The lads have been really welcoming and it feels like I’ve been here longer than I have, in a good way. I feel pretty comfortable here and that’s credit to the boys and the staff.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind coming in, with signing straight away, then all of a sudden we’re in Blackpool after moving out of my flat in Shrewsbury. It’s nice to be here and I’m ready to crack on.

“It has been chaotic, but it’s been the best summer I’ve had. It’s been brilliant and I’m really happy to be here. The lads are looking fit and sharp so it’s a good base for us to improve.

“It’ll be nice to get a game under our belts, get some minutes in the legs and I know Southport quite well as well because it was the ground that Everton’s Under 23s used when I was there. It’ll be nice to play there again.”

Pennington rose up through the academy ranks at Everton and went on to make nine first-team appearances for the Premier League outfit, chipping in with a single goal against rivals Liverpool back in 2017. He had various loan spells away from Goodison Park at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Hull City to gain experience.