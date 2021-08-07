Blackpool new boy may see a familiar face at Bristol City

Matty James joined Nigel Pearson’s side at the beginning of the summer after leaving Leicester City.

Reece, meanwhile, who is two years younger than his brother, will be aiming to make his competitive debut for the Seasiders after joining on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season.

Predominantly a left-back, there is a good chance he could play in midfield this afternoon with Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart sweating over their fitness.

Blackpool's Reece James could play against brother Matty this afternoon

James admits it will feel a little unusual to come up against his brother.

“It’s something we’ve never done, we’ve never played against each other before,” he told The Gazette.

“It will be a good day out for the family. There will be a bit of mixed emotion, for sure, but quite a lot of them are going, so they’ll be there in numbers.

“It will be a really good experience to play against him and be on the same pitch.

“We’ve been in contact in terms of personal things, but no football has been spoken about.

“We’re best friends and we speak every day, so it will stay like that. It all goes out of the window for the 90 minutes on the pitch and when you cross that white line though.”

Neil Critchley’s men take on a Bristol City side who finished 19th last season, while safety will be the Seasiders’ first port of call.

“It’s a tough start,” James said. “They’re a team that’s been in the Championship now for a number of seasons. They’ve been trying to go for promotion but haven’t managed it just yet.

“We’ve got to be ready for a tough game but, at the end of the day, we’re making our return to the Championship after a number of seasons and we’ve got to look at it as something we relish.”