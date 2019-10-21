Blackpool nearing full strength for Wycombe clash according to Simon Grayson

Blackpool are nearing full strength for tomorrow's night League One clash against high-flying Wycombe Wanderers.

READ MORE: Blackpool line up former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson for recruitment role



That's according to Pool boss Simon Grayson, who is hoping to have both Sullay Kaikai (hamstring) and Joe Nuttall (sciatica) back available for selection.

The duo have missed the Seasiders' last three games in league and cup, a run that resulted in two defeats and one draw.

The only player to be ruled out at this stage is striker Ryan Hardie, who suffered a knock to his thigh in last week's EFL Trophy defeat at Carlisle United.

Speaking this afternoon, Grayson said: “We’ve got some good work into the players and the time off has also given us an opportunity to get one or two more up to speed and back into the fold.

“It came at a good time for us and the situation is improving.

“Nathan Delfouneso was involved against Carlisle and Joe Nuttall and Sullay Kaikai have been out on the grass with us for the last few days.

“We will assess them if they will be alright for Tuesday night.

“Jordan Thompson is also back from international duty, as is Rocky Bushiri, so if everyone is available we’re in good shape.

“You want good players available and our 18 and behind the 18 will be a lot stronger than it has been for the last few weeks.

“The only one that will miss out is Ryan Hardie, who picked up a knock and a dead leg at Carlisle on Tuesday which has kept him out of training since then."

Nuttall's form had been up and down during the six consecutive games he started for the Seasiders prior to his injury.

Explaining his absence, Grayson told The Gazette: "It's been his sciatic nerve, which has been hard to pin down the reasoning behind it and how we solve it.

“That’s frustrating for him because we want him to get up to speed and show us what he can do, because he hasn’t had that run of opportunities.

“He had two or three games then he had a slight Achilles problem and then he’s had this sciatic nerve as well.

“Hopefully Joe can get his injuries out of the way and show the potential he’s got and prove why we brought him to the football club.”