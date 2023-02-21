Blackpool name their line-up for Blackburn Rovers clash as Mick McCarthy opts to freshen things up
Mick McCarthy has opted to freshen things up for tonight’s all-Lancashire affair against Blackburn Rovers.
The veteran boss has made three changes from Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stoke City, which was the Seasiders’ first win since October.
Lewis Fiorini, who made his first appearance since August against the Potters, is rested after making his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury.
James Husband and Andy Lyons also drop down to the bench.
In their place come Dom Thompson, Jordan Gabriel and Charlie Patino, who returns after serving his one-match ban.
Elsewhere, Gary Madine serves the fourth and final game of his four-match ban for the red card he was shown against Huddersfield Town.
Jordan Thorniley is not risked despite recovering from a slight hamstring strain which kept him out of Saturday’s game against Stoke.
Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
The Seasiders can climb out of the bottom three for the first time since November with their second win in the space of just four days.
McCarthy’s men ended a run of 14 games without a win with their hard-earned three points on Saturday.
As for tonight’s opponents, Blackburn sit seventh in the table, sitting outside the play-off spots on goal difference only.
However, they’re without both Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz for this evening’s clash at Ewood Park.
TEAMS
Blackburn: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Hyam, Brittain, Travis, Buckley, Szmodics, Thomas, Dolan, Gallagher
Subs: Hilton, Carter, Phillips, Garrett, Morton, Hedges, Vale
Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Connolly, Nelson, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Rogers, Yates
Subs: Grimshaw, Husband, Lyons, Garbutt, Hamilton, Bowler, Lavery
Referee: Dean Whitestone