Blackpool name stronger than expected squad for Middlesbrough test despite injury and illness concerns

Five of the six players struck down with a bug ARE included in the squad, while Stuart Moore – Blackpool’s number three goalkeeper – would have been left out anyway.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders are still without eight first-team players, but it could have certainly been a lot worse with question marks over 14 prior to kick-off.

Callum Connolly misses the game through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.

Jordan Thorniley misses out through concussion protocol, while Keshi Anderson (hamstring), Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) are all injured.

Pool make three changes from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Luton, as Dom Thompson, Sonny Carey and Theo Corbeanu come into the side.

Thorniley, Connolly and CJ Hamilton are the three to drop out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Thompson is one of three changes to the Blackpool side

The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats.

They take on a struggling Middlesbrough side that sit one point below them in the league table in 20th.

Michael Carrick’s side, who have picked up four points from his first three games as Boro’s new boss, will be backed by around 3,000 fans at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be Blackpool’s last home game before the World Cup break, with only a short trip to Wigan Athletic to come at the weekend.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Ward, Ekpiteta, Husband, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Corbeanu, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Williams, Wright, Poveda, Hamilton, Lavery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Lenihan, Hackney, Jones, Giles, Fry, McGree, Smith, Howson, Akpom, Forss

Subs: Roberts, Mowatt, Hoppe, McNair, Crooks, Willis, Muniz