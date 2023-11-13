Storm Debi hit the north west earlier on Monday causing plenty of dusruption

Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have no concerns at present about Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game against Morecambe taking place.

The Bloomfield Road fixture is scheduled to kick-off at 7pm tomorrow night - just over 24 hours after the latest Met Office warnings for strong wind and heavy rain are set to expire.

Blackpool and the whole of Lancashire have been coping with the impact of Storm Debi today, with persistent rainfall and gale-force winds between 70-80mph causing disruption.

Those winds are expected to calm down from around 6pm this evening, while a let-up in the rain is also anticipated.

Yet more showery weather is expected overnight and most of tomorrow as the Fylde coast continues to be hit with poor weather conditions.

Despute that forecast, the weather is not expected to prevent the Seasiders’ home game against their rivals from League Two taking place as scheduled.

Blackpool have won both their games in the EFL Trophy to date, with victories recorded against Barrow and Liverpool under-21s.