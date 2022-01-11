Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty follows Jack Moore to Radcliffe on loan

New Blackpool professional Tayt Trusty has followed fellow teenager Jack Moore to non-league Radcliffe on loan.

By Andy Moore
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 7:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 7:10 pm

Midfielder Trusty has joined the Northern Premier League top-flight club on a 28-day loan and has been named in the squad for Tuesday night's home match against Bamber Bridge.

Academy products Moore and Trusty both signed their first professional contracts with Blackpool last week.

Tayt Trusty has made his first loan move after agreeing his first professional contract at Blackpool

Full-back Moore was loaned to Radcliffe on Friday and made his full debut the following day in the victory at Grantham Town.

