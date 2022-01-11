Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty follows Jack Moore to Radcliffe on loan
New Blackpool professional Tayt Trusty has followed fellow teenager Jack Moore to non-league Radcliffe on loan.
Midfielder Trusty has joined the Northern Premier League top-flight club on a 28-day loan and has been named in the squad for Tuesday night's home match against Bamber Bridge.
Academy products Moore and Trusty both signed their first professional contracts with Blackpool last week.
Full-back Moore was loaned to Radcliffe on Friday and made his full debut the following day in the victory at Grantham Town.
