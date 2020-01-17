Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson seals link-up with Michael O'Neill with switch to Stoke City

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed for Championship side Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old links up with his Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill at the bet365 Stadium after spending two seasons with the Seasiders.

Thompson has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with his new club.

“Jordan is obviously a player who I know well – a young player with a lot of potential," O'Neill said.

"I believe he has the attributes to add to the team and the ability certainly to play at Championship level and above. It’s good to be able to give him the opportunity.

“He’s a very talented left-footed player. I think in the last 18 months in particular he has added a lot to his game, especially defensively and he has a bit of bite as well.

“What Jordan adds is he is a good passer of the ball, has an eye for goal and decent delivery from set-plays too.

"He has been very impressive since he has stepped up from Under-21 to senior international level. He’s far from the finished article but equally I think he will be very valuable addition to the squad.”

O'Neill was the man responsible for handing a first international cap to Thompson in May 2018 and has since played him against the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

His first senior start for his country came in a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg in September of last year.

Thompson, a 2018 free transfer from Rangers, enjoyed a strong first season at Bloomfield Road, scoring three times in 47 appearances.

Known for his calmness and composure on the ball, the midfielder has since gone on to make a further 25 appearances this term, scoring an impressive individual goal in the 2-1 win against Lincoln City in September.

However in recent weeks he has often found himself on the bench, with Blackpool boss Simon Grayson favouring Matty Virtue beside Jay Spearing in the centre of midfield.

The midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the Seasiders did have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said: "It is always difficult to decide when the right time to let a player move on is.

"The situation with Jordan is one of those, but on balance we feel now is a good time for Jordan to have a fresh challenge at Stoke, under a manager that knows him well.

"Jordan has been a great personality to have around the place and everybody at the club wishes him all the very best for the future."

Thompson's departure comes after Pool announced the loan signing of Connor Ronan, another central midfielder, from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier today.