Blackpool clinch loan signing of 'exciting' Wolves and ex-Portsmouth midfielder Connor Ronan

Blackpool have clinched the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Connor Ronan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 13 first-team appearances for the Premier League side and recently spent time in Slovakia playing for top-tier outfit DAC Dunajska Streda.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has also previously spent loan spells with Portsmouth and Walsall.

“Connor’s an exciting player and the type of player that we’ve been missing this season," manager Simon Grayson said.

"A lot of people speak highly about him and he’s had some good experience out in Slovakia, as well as internationally for Ireland at Under-21 level.

"We’re looking for him to get on the ball, pick a pass and add something different to the squad.”

The Seasiders are still waiting to discover if the midfielder will be available for tomorrow's trip to Lincoln City.

Meanwhile they remain busy in the transfer market and continue to work to tie up a deal for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Ronan's arrival will spark speculation that fellow midfielder Jordan Thompson is set to depart, with Stoke City his likely destination.

On his move, Ronan said: “I like to get on the ball and try and make things happen.

"I’ll take risks in the opposite half, try and get a few assists and chip in with a few goals.

"All in all, I just want to help the team wherever I can and try and help the team get back to where it belongs.”