Blackpool midfielder handed first start since August as Michael Appleton makes two changes for Watford clash

Sonny Carey is the man to replace the suspended Kenny Dougall in midfield, preferred to Liam Bridcutt who remains on the bench.

It’s the midfielder’s first start since the defeat to Swansea City in August.

Dougall misses out with a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season during Tuesday night’s stalemate against Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Theo Corbeanu returns to the side in place of Shayne Lavery, who drops back down to the bench.

With EIGHT players unavailable, Appleton names youngster Tayt Trusty amongst the substitutes.

Rhys Williams (shin), Jordan Gabriel (knee), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

The Seasiders take on Watford looking to claim a much-needed three points after enduring a run of four games without a win.

Slaven Bilic’s side sit in 10th having won four of their first 12 games, which is just one more than Blackpool.

The Hornets were beaten 2-1 at home to Swansea in midweek. Bilic makes four changes to his side from that game.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Patino, Wright, Carey, Corbeanu, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Garbutt, Trusty, Bridcutt, Poveda, Hamilton, Lavery

Watford: Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Louza, Sema, Kamara, Gosling, Choudhury, Bayo, Kabasele, Kayembe, Sarr

Subs: Okoye, Davis, Asprilla, Dele-Bashiru, Sierralta, Hungbo, Morris