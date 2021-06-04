Blackpool midfielder Ben Garrity joins League Two side for undisclosed fee

Blackpool midfielder Ben Garrity has signed for League Two side Port Vale.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:36 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:44 pm

The 24-year-old was out of contract at Bloomfield Road, but the Seasiders opted to exercise their option to extend Garrity’s deal by 12 months.

That’s allowed the club to recoup a fee for Garrity’s services, as the midfielder makes the move to Vale Park.

Garrity spent this season on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic, making 38 appearances and scoring four times.

A January 2020 signing from non-league side Warrington Town, Garrity failed to make a competitive appearance for the Seasiders.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke said: “Ben is a young, hungry and ambitious footballer who we are delighted to bring to Port Vale.

“He’s got great energy and fitness levels and I see him as an attacking number eight capable of the box-to-box role.

“He enjoyed a successful season on a personal level at Oldham and I believe he has got more goals in him.

“We are very pleased to have secured his signature and looking forward to working with him in pre-season and beyond and helping Ben to kick on further.”

