Blackpool manager search: Barrow boss & ex-Halifax Town man 'in the running' for Bloomfield Road vacancy

The Seasiders finish their campaign on Monday when they make the long trip to Norfolk to face Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately it’s a dead rubber of a game given their relegation to League One was confirmed following last week’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

Norwich, meanwhile, can no longer qualify for the Championship play-offs.

Preparations will soon begin for the 2023/24 season though and a big part of that will be identifying the right man to lead the Seasiders in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool will be keen to get the new man in the building as soon as possible to assist with recruitment and begin work as soon as pre-season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement announcing the departure of chief executive Ben Mansford last week, owner Simon Sadler said: ““A new sporting director has been appointed who we will unveil when we are able to do so, whilst the process of recruiting a new head coach continues at pace.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild

It’s understood the sporting director is likely to be announced first, with recent reports suggesting Sheffield Wednesday’s head of recruitment David Downes likely to be that man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the head coach role, interim boss Stephen Dobbie has put himself in the frame after impressing in the five games he’s taken charge of since the departure of Mick McCarthy last month.

The likes of Blackpool favourite Charlie Adam, who now coaches at Burnley, and Leyton Orient boss Richei Wellens have also been linked with the post, while former Motherwell and Salford City chief Graham Alexander continues to top the betting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a fresh development on Saturday, The Sun reported that Barrow boss Pete Wild is also in the running.

The 38-year-old has defied the odds to lead Barrow to ninth place with a game remaining of the League Two campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild, who led Barrow to a Carabao Cup win against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road earlier this season, also enjoyed success in his last role with Halifax Town.